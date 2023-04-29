Catalytic converter stolen from Fern Street Circus truck ahead of Saturday event

CITY HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGTV) — The catalytic converter from the Fern Street Circus' box truck was stolen overnight before performers prepared for a free neighborhood tour event, according to a spokesperson.

The truck had been parked across the street from the City Heights police substation Friday night. The nearby Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park was the latest stop of the social circus' community tour, and the circus said the show must go on.

Despite the theft, the nonprofit performing arts organization still showcased juggling, clowns, tumbling, tightwire performances and more circus fun at the park Saturday afternoon.

The truck serves as a colorful backdrop for the social circus as it makes stops in various places across the community. Saturday's event at Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park was the first of 10 free upcoming public performances at neighborhood parks in diverse and underserved neighborhoods in San Diego.

"The theme for this year’s shows is 'cooperation.' Hopefully, the community will come together to help support this beloved local nonprofit that has been serving San Diego families for 30+ years with free shows and after-school arts education programs in City Heights," the circus' spokesperson wrote in an email to 10News.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was the honorary ringmaster for the event.

The circus says it will set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the expensive replacement parts.

Another show is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Colina del Sol Park, so long as the truck is able to be moved elsewhere.