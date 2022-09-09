Cardinal McElroy marks first mass since elevation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Every year students and faculty at USD gather together for Mass to celebrate the start of a brand-new school year. This year it takes on a whole new meaning as this also was Cardinal Robert McElroy’s first public mass.

Though he’s walked down the aisle at the Immaculata countless times, Thursday’s procession into the Church was different.

As Cardinal McElroy celebrated public mass for the first time since he was elevated to Cardinal in Rome.

USD Students, Staff, and Faculty filled the pews to participate in the traditional mass of the Holy Spirit marking the new school year.

Senior Jennifer Bustamante, says she came to be part of history. She adds, “To have our City represented internationally and for him to represent our country and in our faith."

Anthony De Benetti says Cardinal McElroy baptized him when he was a baby in the Bay area. And now, as he begins his Freshman year, De Benetti says things have come full circle.

Benetti says, “we're starting out journey at the same time - he is bigger than mine but it's exciting seeing him take the same steps taking new steps like I am. “

While this is the start of a new chapter for Cardinal McElroy too he says his focus today is on the students and staff at USD.

Cardinal McElroy adds, “they may truly grow not just in knowledge of the world but in the depths of the human heart and soul. And understand God's love for them and their call to love one another. “

Words of advice students say hold true to the values USD represents.

USD Student Sofia Burrzo says, “We do a really great job of welcoming everyone even if you are from different backgrounds and faith.”

This is the first time a Cardinal has ever celebrated this specific mass at USD.