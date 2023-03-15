Car slides across Del Mar Heights Road, causes 4-vehicle crash with serious injuries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a car slid across Del Mar Heights Road during wet conditions Wednesday morning, causing a four-vehicle crash in which a woman suffered serious injuries.

Police say the crash happened a little before 8 a.m. when a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2016 BMW in the first eastbound lane on the 4300 block of Del Mar Heights Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle, sliding into the westbound lanes before crashing into a Toyota Camry, which was stopped at the front of the westbound left turn lane, and a Toyota Corolla.

The force of the crash pushed the Camry back into a Lexus SUV that was right behind it. Police say the 50-year-old woman driving the Corolla was taken to a hospital in the area to receive treatment for serious injuries. The 54-year-old woman driving the Camry complained about pain, and the BMW driver was not hurt in this crash.

Police say the 18-year-old man in the Lexus also was not hurt.

SDPD says its Traffic Division responded to the crash and is handling the investigation.