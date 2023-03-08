Car hits, seriously injures man in Kensington neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 33-year-old man was seriously injured after getting hit by a car in the Kensington neighborhood Wednesday.

San Diego police said the man was crossing a transition ramp from Aldine Drive to northbound Fairmount Avenue when a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by a 26-year-old man hit him at about 6:16 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The SDPD Traffic Unit responded and is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the traffic unit or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.