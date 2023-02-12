Car crashes into Ocean Beach apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car hit an apartment complex in Ocean Beach Sunday while the driver was having a medical issue, police said.

The driver pulled into a parking space in the 4900 block of Santa Monica Avenue at 6:32 a.m. Sunday and hit the building, breaking several windows, stucco and wooden beams, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the San Diego Police Department.

The driver was hospitalized. No further information was immediately available.

