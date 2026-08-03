California's new 8.2% rent cap is now in effect for many San Diego County renters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - California's Tenant Protection Act now caps annual rent increases at 8.2% for many San Diego County renters — a slight drop from last year's 8.8% limit — but some tenants and advocates say the reduction does not go far enough.

The new cap applies to apartments and other homes covered under the state law, meaning landlords in those units cannot raise rent by more than 8.2% over the next year.

Rafael Bautista, director of the San Diego Tenants Union, said the cap still leaves renters struggling.

"8.2% in increase year after year is way too excessive, and it's hurting tenants."

Bautista acknowledged the modest reduction but called for more significant protections.

"As you know, in the last 5 years, inflation has skyrocketed. This is a good reprieve, half a percent less than last year, but it's still not enough. We need rent control at 2% or 3% maximum," said Bautista.

Landlord groups say property owners are also navigating rising costs as they work to keep their rentals operational. Landlords covered under the law may choose to raise rent by the full 8.2%, or they may choose not to raise rent at all.

Molly Kirkland, director of public affairs for the Southern California Rental Housing Association, said several factors influence a landlord's decision.

"It might depend on the cost of a rental property and how those have changed. Insurance is no secret that it has increased dramatically for property owners; the cost of maintenance, labor, and parts, all of that has increased over the years, too," said Kirkland.

Despite the new cap, some tenants worry renters will still struggle to keep up with their bills.

"We need a working class that can actually sustain itself, not just work to pay bills; we need a little bit of breathing room so that people can actually make progress in life," Bautista said.

Experts say it is important for renters to know whether their home is covered by the rent cap. Even for those whose units are covered, state law requires landlords to provide 30 days of written notice before any rent increase takes effect.

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