California Highway Patrol reports 2 fatal single-vehicle crashes from Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old man and a 23-year-old man died in two separate single-vehicle crashes on Saturday, May 10.

The first crash happened around 12:15 p.m., as the 34-year-old man rode a motorcycle eastbound on Otay Lakes Road, just east of Wueste Road. Troopers say the motorcycle ended up leaving the roadway, ejecting the rider.

The man was taken to a hospital in the area, where he died from his injuries, the press release says.

Alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as a factor in this crash; the cause is still under investigation.

Approximate location of the crash below:

The second fatal crash happened at about 5:45 p.m., as the 23-year-old man was driving a red Toyota on State Route 94 eastbound to I-15 northbound.

CHP says "for reasons under investigation," the driver veered the Toyota off the roadway, causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle hit a metal guardrail of SR-94 westbound, and it stopped on its roof.

The 23-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, the press release says. CHP says it's unclear at this point if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the second crash; however, the agency says a toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Neither man has been identified since officials were still working to notify the next of kin.

If you have any information for CHP about either of these crashes, reach out to the San Diego area office at 858-293-6000.

Approximate location of second crash: