Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

California Highway Patrol investigating shooting on State Route 94

Freeway 94 on-ramp shooting_092222
Copyright 2022 por Scripps Media, Inc. Derechos reservados. Queda prohibido copiar, reproducir, distribuir, publicar, transmitir, difundir o en cualquier modo explotar su reproducción total o parcial sin autorización previa.
Paul Anderegg/ABC 10News
Freeway 94 on-ramp shooting_092222
94 on-ramp shooting_092222
Posted at 11:06 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 14:06:55-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says it is investigating an early morning shooting on State Route 94.

According to troopers, it happened in the aqueduct near the SR-94 westbound on ramp from Home Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The press release says the San Diego Police Department found a 35-year-old Hispanic man with multiple gunshot wounds when it responded to the scene.

Officers then contacted CHP, which responded and is handling the investigation. The man was taken to a hospital in the area with minor injuries, CHP says.

Troopers say they're still looking for the suspect: a thin Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and riding a yellow bike on Home Avenue.

CHP says this is an active investigation, and if you witnessed the shooting or have any information for troopers, call CHP's Special Investigations Unit at 858-293-6000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Miramar Air Show - Click Here For Info

Community Connection

Miramar Air Show - Click Here For Info