California Highway Patrol investigating shooting on State Route 94

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says it is investigating an early morning shooting on State Route 94.

According to troopers, it happened in the aqueduct near the SR-94 westbound on ramp from Home Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The press release says the San Diego Police Department found a 35-year-old Hispanic man with multiple gunshot wounds when it responded to the scene.

Officers then contacted CHP, which responded and is handling the investigation. The man was taken to a hospital in the area with minor injuries, CHP says.

Troopers say they're still looking for the suspect: a thin Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and riding a yellow bike on Home Avenue.

CHP says this is an active investigation, and if you witnessed the shooting or have any information for troopers, call CHP's Special Investigations Unit at 858-293-6000.