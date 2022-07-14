SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters worked to put out a blaze that sparked in grassland in Otay Mesa Wednesday afternoon, saying it was moving at a "dangerous rate of speed."

According to Cal Fire, the vegetation fire was reported around 5:09 p.m. at Harvest Road and Lonestar Road. When officials arrived at the scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from grasslands and immediately began handling the fire.

No buildings or other structures were threatened by the fire. Officials say the fire spread to about 10 acres due to the wind. Crews were able to stop the forward rate of spread by 7 p.m.