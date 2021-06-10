Buttigieg continues to push for Biden's Infrastructure Plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Negotiations are at a standstill after Republicans shut down President Biden's "American Jobs Plan."

ABC 10News spoke with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Wednesday, who is still pushing to get it passed.

"Our preference is still for a bipartisan pathway," Buttigieg said.

It is an eight-year, $2.65 trillion plan to upgrade the nation's infrastructure, invest in manufacturing and research and development, as well as expand on long-term care services. $115 billion of that is slated to improve bridges, highways, and roads.

"Even though we're talking about trillion-dollar investments, it would be cheaper to do it right now than to continue allowing things to fall apart," Buttigieg said.

The plan also includes a $50 billion investment in "Resilient Infrastructure" against extreme weather, including earthquakes, a big concern for Californians.

"[It includes] research dollars to help make sure we have more durable materials, and some remarkable things like what basically amounts to self-healing concrete that's appropriate for certain kinds of structures that I think in the long run will save lives and taxpayer dollars," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg said the plan also includes $18 billion to take care of San Diego's veteran community, including housing and healthcare infrastructure.

"We've got a lot of buildings that are in really unacceptable condition," Buttigieg said. "The way I see it, when somebody raises their right hand and takes an oath to this country, this country makes a promise back to them that they are going to take care of them for the rest of their lives."

Talks amongst Democrats and Republicans continue this week. Buttigieg said he hopes to get to a bipartisan agreement sooner than later.

"The President believes in everything from roads and bridges to getting the lead out of the water pipes that kids drink from," Buttigieg said. "We've got to act in a big way, and when we do, we can create millions of jobs. So it truly is a win-win."