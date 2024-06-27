Bus collides with passenger car along Harbor Drive, three injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three people were seriously injured after a bus and a passenger vehicle collided along the San Diego Harbor Wednesday night.

According to Harbor Police, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. along Harbor Island Drive and Harbor Drive.

Police said three passengers, a woman in her 40s, a man who is approximately 70, and another male who is roughly 80 were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



