Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Bus collides with passenger car along Harbor Drive, three injured

Harbor crash
ABC 10News
Harbor crash
san diego harbor police
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jun 26, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three people were seriously injured after a bus and a passenger vehicle collided along the San Diego Harbor Wednesday night.

According to Harbor Police, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. along Harbor Island Drive and Harbor Drive.

Police said three passengers, a woman in her 40s, a man who is approximately 70, and another male who is roughly 80 were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights