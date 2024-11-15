Bullet marks riddle businesses after Wednesday morning shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Bullet holes riddled utility boxes near the back of a popular Little Italy restaurant. They also lined one of the windows at Hyde Edwards Salon and Spa.

After being in the middle of gunfire, both spots were back open for business Thursday.

At the salon, workers said three people were in the shop when the shooting started. ABC 10News was told they stayed in a room in the back of the salon until they felt safe enough to come out.

People we talked to who work and live around the area said they're not concerned after the shooting.

"I don't think that's something that's going to happen all the time," said Manny San Martin, who frequents the area. "So I feel totally fine, safe, confident, not worried about it. I don't think these incidents happen or occur with frequency that they need to be worried about."

Manny and his friend, James Negrete, said they walk around this area in Little Italy often.

"Beautiful days, evenings, lots to do," said Manny. "Shops, restaurants. It's a great neighborhood. I don't feel any danger at all."

James and Manny said incidents like this remind them of family, and make sure to be with loved ones.

"Concern for our friends and neighbors around here," said James. "Cause we also, there's people who live here and work here so the concern for everybody. But we've got a close network of texting and is everybody OK...are we good."