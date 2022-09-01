Brush fire along State Route 67 near Lakeside prompts evacuations

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A fire burning near Lakeside along State Route 67 has prompted evacuation warnings.

The fire broke out along State Route 67 near Willow Road Wednesday afternoon.

Areas nearby are currently under evacuation warnings and a temporary evacuation point has been set up at Lakeside Christian Church at 13739 El Monte Road, according to the San Diego Office of Emergency Services.

“Vulnerable populations such as people with disabilities, with access or functional needs, and/or large animals should leave now,” the agency said.

This is a developing story.


