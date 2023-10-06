Bruce Springsteen's concert in San Diego rescheduled for March 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Bruce Springsteen's concert at Pechanga Arena has been rescheduled for March 25, 2024, according to a spokesperson for the venue.

Springsteen announced on Sept. 27 that the remainder of his 2023 tour dates with the E Street Band had to be postponed as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year," Springsteen said.

People who had tickets to the show originally scheduled for Dec. 2, 2023, will be able to use the tickets on the rescheduled date. Refunds will also be available for those who cannot make the concert on the new date. A Pechanga Arena spokesperson says you have 30 days to request a refund.

According to the CDC, peptic ulcer disease causes open sores to form on the small intestine or the lining of the stomach. Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, pain radiating to the back and pain brought on by eating, per John Hopkins Medicine.

Several treatments are available for peptic ulcers, including medications like antacids. More severe cases may require surgery.

Springsteen has not shared how severe his symptoms were.