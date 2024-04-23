British Airways doubles flights to London from San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — British Airways will increase the frequency of flights between San Diego and London from one flight per day to two, it was announced today.

Since San Diego International Airport first started offering the flights in 2011, British Airways has served about 2 million passengers traveling between San Diego and Europe, according to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. The market for the flight has grown 50% from 2019 to 2023, the agency said.

While London is the final destination for around 60% of the passengers flying this route, the other 40% connect to other cities, including Edinburgh, Dublin, Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon, Cairo, Rome and Mumbai, airport authority officials said.

``We are looking forward to giving passengers on both sides of the Atlantic more options to fly nonstop between San Diego and Europe, while providing the same comfort and convenience of the popular route with British Airways that we already offer,'' said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the airport authority.

SAN added the new flight on Saturday. It is seasonal and will end Oct. 25.

``We are delighted to launch this second daily flight from San Diego, further supporting the growth of business and leisure travel in the city and demonstrating our commitment to the region,'' said Neil Chernoff, British Airways' chief planning and strategy officer.

According to the airport authority, the flights will:



arrive in San Diego from London at 6:10 p.m. and depart San Diego for London at 8 p.m.;

and arrive in San Diego at 3:25 p.m. and depart for London at 5:15 p.m.

The route will be served by the airline's Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft.