Bridge work forces northbound I-5 lane closures in La Jolla this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Motorists are being advised to take alternate routes amid bridge work in La Jolla that will shut down several northbound lanes along Interstate 5 overnight Friday and Saturday.

Three of four lanes will be closed on northbound I-5 near Gilman Drive and La Jolla Colony Drive on Friday and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m.

All lanes will be open during the day. Caltrans says it has worked closely with the contractor to minimize the impact on traffic by leaving one lane open overnight.

Travelers are advised to take alternate routes such as State Route 15, State Route 163, and Interstate 8 to connect to I-805 and I-5.

"The Westbound SR-52 connector to Northbound I-5 and the on-and-off ramps at La Jolla Colony Drive will also be closed to limit traffic approaching the closure," Caltrans said.

See the map below for details: