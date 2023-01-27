Border agents seize $4 million worth of drugs in single day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents announced the seizure of $4 million worth of narcotics from three vehicles in a single day.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, the first seizure took place at 5 a.m. on January 24 at the Campo Station when agents initiated a stop and later found 57 packages of fentanyl.

According to CBP, the second incident happened around noon when agents from the Newton-Azrak Border Patrol Station conducted a stop. “The subsequent investigation and search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 33 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $448,500,” the agency said.

The third stop occurred just after 12:15 P.M. at the Newton-Azrak station when agents discovered a 40-caliber handgun, over 9 pounds of fentanyl, and nearly 5 pounds of heroin.

“San Diego Sector Border Patrol continues to do our part to keep drugs out of our communities,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “Every narcotics seizure our agents make is one less family member or neighbor that is poisoned by these drugs.”

In the 2022 fiscal year, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized roughly 14,000 pounds of narcotics. So far this fiscal year, more than 900 pounds of drugs have been seized.

