Bomb squads called for possible explosive found on UCSD campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Emergency crews and bomb squads have arrived at the University of California-San Diego after a bottle with possible explosive substance was found on the campus Wednesday evening.

According to the San Diego County Pulse Point, the incident was called in at 6:17 p.m. UCSD officials say there was an empty liter bottle was discovered on campus in Pacific Hall with the explosive substance inside.

UC San Diego Environment Health and Safety responded first, but was unable to deem the bottle safe and eventually called San Diego Fire Rescue, its Hazmat team, and bomb squad for assistance.

Authorities say the building was evacuated to ensure the safety of the campus community and the lab was cleared of hazards in the immediate area.

As of now, the FBI bomb squad and San Diego County Sheriff's bomb squad have joined the other agencies and they are all preparing to remove the bottle from the laboratory.