Body found on shore at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A body washed up on the shores at Sunset Cliffs Monday morning, according to a City of San Diego public information officer.

The San Diego Lifeguard Service received a call about the body at 5:50 a.m., but when lifeguards initially responded to the area, they didn't find it. City spokesman José Ysea says lifeguards continued their search for 30 minutes before canceling, and the U.S. Coast Guard took over the search.

At about 7:55 a.m., lifeguards were on the scene for land support, and they were able to briefly spot the body near the shoreline, per Ysea. The lifeguards called for more resources, and they were able to find the body and bring it to shore.

The San Diego Police Department and Medical Examiner's Office were dispatched to the area to continue the investigation.

Ysea says the body was identified as that of a white man in his late 40s with "obvious signs of death" and rigor mortis.

Lifeguards left the area when the medical examiner arrived on the scene around 9:05 a.m.