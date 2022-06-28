SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a car in Mountain View Sunday morning.

According to the department, officers responded to the 500 block of South 45th Street just after 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a body discovered inside a vehicle. "The vehicle was located by sanitation workers cleaning alleys in the area," police said.

"The body was wrapped in a blanket and positioned inside the trunk of a blue 2019 Honda Insight parked in the alley," the department added.

The man has been identified, but his name is not being released at this time. Police described the man as a 45-year-old Hispanic male.

Investigators said the man most likely died elsewhere before his body was transported to the alley. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.