Bizarre break-in captured on video in Encinitas

Several Encinitas businesses are hurting financially after a man vandalized and burglarized them in a bizarre way.

“So he's just slowly stacking the chairs in front of your front door and no one's really, out there to notice?” I ask.

"This is a 45 minute period of him stacking. And then as you can see toward the end of the video, he actually starts throwing the chairs up on the, up on the roof here,” said Tyler Glick, the General Manager at Union Kitchen and Tap.

A strange scene at a bar and restaurant in Encinitas early Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows a man throwing chairs, breaking the deck, and then breaking a window.

Several other businesses down the block also got vandalized.

“But just the fact that he was able to do that for so long and have nobody come through on a, on a very foot traffic heavy community. It's, it's rough to see,” said Glick.

The general manager says the man broke wine bottles and destroyed the bar inside.

He also wrote messages on the wall, accusing the business of murder.

“He kept writing the same phrase on multiple windows ‘Merchant of death,” said Glick.

Later that night, Police arrested 38 year old Joshua Jackson outside of a nearby 7-Eleven in connection with the break ins.

Despite the arrest, the businesses are still feeling the impact of the crime.

“Just to get back to where we were normally is gonna be a while. Right now, still missing invoices, it'll probably cost $100,000,” said Glick.

But being a locally owned business for 13 years, Glick says the community is helping them bounce back.

“Everyone's coming in here to help support and get us back, put back together. It shows me that Encinitas is a very tight-knit community,” said Glick.

