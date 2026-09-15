Bishop accused of stealing $200,000 donation meant for El Cajon church remodel

EL CAJON (KGTV)- A San Diego County bishop is accused of stealing $200,000 in cash from a congregation member who believed the money would fund a remodeling project at a Syriac Catholic church in El Cajon.

A civil lawsuit filed earlier this month names Yousif Abdulmasih, also identified as Bishop Marnaba Yousif Habash, as the defendant. The lawsuit was filed by Hani Toma, who claims to be a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Syriac Catholic Church.

According to the lawsuit, the bishop told Toma the church needed remodeling but lacked the funds to complete the project and was relying on donations. Toma says he agreed to donate $200,000 but wanted to keep the contribution anonymous.

The lawsuit states that on June 8, the bishop went to Toma's workplace and collected the money in cash.

Later that month, Toma said he spoke with a priest at the church who told him the church had always had enough money of its own to complete the remodeling — and that no donation had ever come in.

The lawsuit accuses the bishop of keeping the money for personal use.

The church declined to comment when asked about the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also states that the bishop left California for Michigan. ABC 10News attempted to contact the bishop but has not been able to reach him.

El Cajon Police said they are not involved in this case and found no criminal case against the bishop.

Toma is suing for his $200,000 back, plus damages.

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