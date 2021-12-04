Bird launches accessible mobility service in San Diego for those with disabilities

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Bird Global announced Friday that it has launched an accessible mobility program in the city of San Diego, allowing residents and visitors with disabilities to reserve and use "accessible vehicles" such as electric wheelchairs.

Partnering with mobility scooter and wheelchair rental company ScootAround, Bird says customers can access the fleet of accessible vehicles through Bird's app.

According to a company statement, a toll-free service will also allow customers to ask questions. When the vehicles are delivered, riders will receive a personal tutorial on how to operate the vehicles, according to the company.

"Bird's commitment to improving sustainable mobility access for everyone means partnering with industry experts whose mission parallels our own including Scootaround and Easterseals," said Rebecca Hahn, chief corporate social responsibility officer at Bird.

"Together with Scootaround, we're able to bring a trusted, on-demand, personal transportation service to those with disabilities. This is incredibly important to our team and we believe it's just as valuable to the communities we serve."

The company's electric scooters have been a frequent sight in San Diego since 2018, with an e-bike program also launching earlier this year at San Diego State University.

According to Bird, San Diego is the third city in which the new service has launched, following the Bronx and San Francisco.