Billy Joel & Sting coming to Petco Park in April for one-night-only concert

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Iconic musicians Billy Joel and Sting are coming to Petco Park in April for a "one-night-only" concert paying homage to their legendary careers filled with unforgettable hits.

The concert is scheduled for April 13, 2024, and tickets will go on sale next Friday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

According to the press release, both Citi card holders and Verizon customers will have the opportunity to buy presale tickets early next week. Citi cardmembers can buy them starting 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, while Verizon customers get early ticket access beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Both groups have until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, to purchase the tickets before they're available to the general public.

Joel and Sting's appearance in San Diego will be their only show together on the West Coast.

Joel, of course, is New York's quintessential son and one of the most popular recording artists of all time. The singer, songwriter and composer is the fourth-best selling solo artist ever with more than 160 million records sold worldwide. His cultural impact is widely recognized, so much so that the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry in 2016 as a nod to its historic and artistic significance.

Sting is best known as the frontman for the British new-wave rock band The Police. Between his work with The Police and as a solo artist, Sting collected 11 Grammy Awards, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination and sold 100 million albums.

Both artists have made large commitments to humanitarian and human rights causes over the years. The Joel Foundation puts an emphasis on the power of music and how it can enhance the lives of people at any age; it invests in Long Island's only public arts high school.

Sting founded the Rainforest Fund with his wife, Trudie Styler, in 1989 to protect rainforests around the world and the indigenous people who live there. Over the years, they've held 19 benefit concerts to raise money and awareness around the planet's endangered resources.