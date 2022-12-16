Barrio Logan set for Pan y Paz Collective's Holiday Bake Sale on Friday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With the holiday season at full throttle, demand for beautifully decorated cookies, artisanal breads and other holiday desserts is peaking.

Luckily for ABC 10News viewers, a new group featuring some of the region's best bakers is prepared to showcase the fruits of their labor.

The Pan y Paz Collective, a collaboration between woman-owned, home-based baker businesses and local nonprofits, is hosting a holiday bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Mujeres Brew House: 1983 Julian Ave., San Diego, CA 92113.

One of the main goals for the founding bakers and nonprofits behind Pan y Paz is launching San Diego's first women-owned bakers' co-op. The group hopes to establish headquarters for this co-op at the Bread & Salt building.

Via International, a local group that has fed entrepreneurial ambitions via micro-loans, is one of the nonprofits supporting the collective.

The following bakers are the founding members of the collective:

Elisa Sabatini, president of Via International and a member of Pan y Paz, says her nonprofit hasn't given loans to the collective at this point, since the city has provided some small business development funds. Additionally, Pan y Paz received money from the county's Neighborhood Reinvestment funds for construction.

Aside from fancy, seasonal breads and holiday goodies, you can find speciality products like honey and coffee at Friday's bake sale.

The women are excited to continue and champion Barrio Logan's transformation into a food and arts district.