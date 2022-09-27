Barrio Logan brewery owner opens up about patron struck by stray bullet

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A wonderful Friday night last week took a shocking turn for David Favela, the owner of Border X Brewery and those inside.

"When one of my employees approached me a little panicked saying someone had been injured in the beer garden,” Favela said.

Favela would come out to find a man who was bleeding from his head.

San Diego Police said the man had been hit by a bullet that went through a wall.

"So, we knew the bullet had come from the apartment next door between the hole in the wall and where the patron was sitting and was struck in the forehead,” Favela said.

"Pretty quickly that was one of the first areas that they began investigating to find out who was up there, what was going on and that's how the situation was revived."

San Diego police say the situation was a man - Ramiro Cervantes - accused of killing a man who police learned was his nephew inside an apartment on Sampson Street.

After Cervantes refusing to cooperate, showing a gun and officers hearing at least one shot fired inside the apartment, police say swat responded leading to a standoff and later the arrest of Cervantes.

"You know, it was a really strange, surreal of facts and details,” Favela said.

Favela said there's something may have helped the injured patron when the bullet went through the apartment wall and their metal fence.

"And I had actually boarded up our wall to artwork on it and I used concrete hardie backer. So, hardie backer is, you know, about a quarter inch thick made out of concrete and I believe that may have been the factor that saved his life,” Favela said.

There's something Favela hopes people take away from this situation.

"I'd just like to ask San Diego to please bear in mind that this is something that could've happened anywhere in San Diego. And my fear is that the negative stereotypes and fear of the Barrio is going to keep people away from Barrio Logan. And, that'd be the last thing I'd want,” Favela said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department jail records, Cervantes has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.