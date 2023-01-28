Watch Now
Barriers disable unauthorized car after it tries to enter Camp Pendleton base

Posted at 9:13 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 00:13:34-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Marine Corps Camp Pendleton officials say denial barriers had to be deployed to stop a random car after the driver attempted to enter to the base without authorization Friday evening.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. The base did not say if any arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

