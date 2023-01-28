Barriers disable unauthorized car after it tries to enter Camp Pendleton base

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Marine Corps Camp Pendleton officials say denial barriers had to be deployed to stop a random car after the driver attempted to enter to the base without authorization Friday evening.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. The base did not say if any arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported at this time.

We can confirm at approximately 6:30 p.m. there was an attempt to gain unauthorized access to the installation. The MCB Camp Pendleton Provost Marshall Office deployed the final denial barriers and disabled the vehicle. We will provide further information when available. — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) January 28, 2023

This is a developing story and it will be updated with more information when it becomes available.