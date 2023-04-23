Balboa Park's EarthFest focuses on sustainability for Earth Day celebration

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans had the chance to join together in Balboa Park for an Earth Day celebration as the sun shined during a beautiful Saturday.

Hundreds of people came out to EarthFest as California continues to take steps towards becoming a greener state.

Vendors and nonprofit organizations alike showcased how people in the community are taking care of the planet.

"Change starts with you in like small amounts," said one woman attending who goes to EarthFest every year.

One vendor, Niccolo Fraschetti, started Alive Ferments to create fermented food after working at a big-name grocery story and witnessing excessive food waste.

"The moment you let Earth breathe for a second, it'll go back to normal," said Fraschetti.

Senate Bill 1383, which was passed in 2016 and took effect in 2022, requires jurisdictions to educate residents and businesses on organics recycling, like composting.

In January, the City of San Diego began distributing composting bins to residents and should have them all distributed by the middle of the year.

RELATED: City of San Diego to deliver compost bins after new law takes effect

"It's so satisfying once you have your own Earth you made after like a year, you make your own garden," said Frashcetti, whose business composts any of the food scraps it cannot use.

EarthFest ran from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and featured more than 100 food vendors, as well as animal rescues and other sustainable businesses.