City of San Diego to deliver compost bins after new law takes effect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some homeowners in San Diego could be receiving new compost bins from the city as soon as Wednesday.

The rollout is part of a law that took effect in January 2022, but the city said due to pandemic-related supply chain issues the project faced delays.

SB1383, passed in 2016, requires any person or business that creates garbage to recycle all their organic food waste.

On Monday, the city announced it will begin phasing in the compost bins in the 92102 and 92113 area codes, spanning from South Park to Logan Heights, and Barrio Logan to Lincoln Park.

"Very stoked. I think it's about time," said one woman living in the 92102 area code.

About 15,000 bins will be rolled out each week for the next several months. Single-family homes will receive the largest bins, while multifamily units receive smaller ones. Kitchen pails will also be delivered for people to dispose of food scraps.

Things such as leftovers, plants, and dirty paper, like coffee filters, can go in the new green bins. As of July 2021, the city had already spent $15 million dollars on roughly 240,000 kitchen pails.

​"What this is, is really one small step to really help the climate and our climate action plan," said the Organic Waste Recycling program spokesperson.

If customers have questions about the composting program, click here. If customers need a different-sized bin, they can request one on the Get It Done website.