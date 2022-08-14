Average San Diego County gas price ticks up, ending 59-day streak

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 59-day streak of dropping prices at the pump ended Sunday when the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased one-tenth of a cent to $5.358.

The average price fell $1.016 after rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, including nine-tenths of a cent Saturday, its lowest amount since March 6, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It is 7.9 cents less than one week ago and 61.7 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.002 more than one year ago.

"We may see more relief at the pump as we move closer to the end of summer road trips, but a more significant decrease in demand for fuel will likely come after Labor Day weekend," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the 61st consecutive day since rising to a record, falling six-tenths of a cent to $3.959. It has dropped $1.057 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 11 cents less than one week ago and 64.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 77.4 cents more than one year ago.