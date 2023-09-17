Average San Diego County gas price spikes 12.7 cents

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Sept. 29 Sunday, rising 12.7 cents to $5.819, its highest amount since Oct. 21.

The average price has risen 51 of the past 55 days, increasing 87 cents, including 7.2 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 31.5 cents more than one week ago, 57.6 cents more than one month ago, and 43.3 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped 61.6 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose a half-cent to $3.876, its 10th consecutive increase. It is 4.9 cents more than one week ago, one-tenth of a cent more than one month ago, and 19.4 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.14 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand," Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager, said last week.

"The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter, and the weather less pleasant. But the usual decline in pump prices is being stymied for now by these high oil costs."

