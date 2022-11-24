Average San Diego County gas price sets Thanksgiving record

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount for a Thanksgiving Thursday despite dropping 46 of the past 50 days.

The average price of $5.145 erases the previous Thanksgiving high of $4.667 set last year, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The record is the result of the higher crude oil prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and inflation, Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

The average price dropped 4.9 cents Thursday and has decreased $1.29 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5. It is 27 cents less than one week ago and 61.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 48.2 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 15th consecutive day, decreasing 2.3 cents to $3.586. It is 13.9 cents less than one week ago and 20.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 18.8 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 21.9 cents over the past 15 days, including 2.7 cents Wednesday. It is $1.43 lower than the record $5.016 set on June 14.