At-risk 83-year-old woman in wheelchair reported missing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An at-risk 83-year-old woman was reported missing after being last seen in her wheelchair today in the Core District.

Pamela Stratton was last seen at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Broadway, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Stratton was described as a 5-foot-5-inch-tall woman weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue flannel, black leggings, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Stratton's whereabouts was urged to call the San Diego Police Department Communications Department at 619-531-2000 with reference number 26500537.

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