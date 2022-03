NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Police have confirmed they are on the scene of an assault with a deadly weapon incident on Mile of Cars Way in National City.

The scene is reportedly happening near Interstate 5. Officers received reports of shots being fired from a white Chevrolet Impala at 14th Street and Island Avenue in East Village.

Traffic is being blocked due to the investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.