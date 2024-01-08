Arsonist sets dozens of trash cans and two dogs on fire in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is looking for an arsonist as more than three dozen trash cans and several dumpsters were set on fire across the mid-city area early Monday morning.

One home off Highland Ave. is where the first call for a fire came in, before the chain reaction of fires followed.

The San Diego Police and Fire departments got a call right before 3 a.m. regarding a fence covering on fire as two dogs were in a kennel on the other side of the fence.

The fire department responded in time and crews on the scene told ABC 10News the two dogs survived and will be OK. The owners at the Highland Ave. residence are also OK, but they were shaken up.

The alleged arsonist went on to set about 36 trash cans on fire, as well as a car cover and several dumpsters, in about a two-to-three block area surrounding the Highland Ave. home. This happened over a two-hour period.

SDPD said it called out around 30 officers to follow the fire department as firefighters went to put out each fire. Officers covered the area to slow the spread of the fires.

Sgt. Jadarric Davis said he's never seen this many dumpster fires set off all at once in his entire career.

​"This is the most I've seen so far," Davis said. "I think they're pretty motivated, must be on a bike or a car driving around to set these fires. I have no clue why someone would set these many fires."

ABC 10News was on scene just before 4 a.m., and during that time, three more calls came in for reported dumpster fires.

ABC 10News A San Diego Police officer uses a fire extinguisher on a trash can after an arsonist caused mayhem in City Heights.

The first call happened around 4:20 a.m. on Redding St.

There ABC 10News saw at least one person being questioned by police.

Just before 6 a.m., two more fires were reported nearby the City Heights library.

Sgt. Davis confirmed that the additional three fires were contained.

SDPD said it has a description of the alleged arsonist, and is working to confirm if more people were involved.

However, as of 7 a.m. Monday, no arrests have been made.