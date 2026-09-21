Armed robbery leads to brief standoff in Colina del Sol

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An armed robbery at a Colina del Sol smoke shop led to a brief standoff Monday morning.

According to San Diego Police, the incident started around 11 a.m. when someone was held at gunpoint by a man and a woman at a smoke shop on 35th Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police said the suspects stole the victim's car keys before leaving the area in their own vehicle. Officers then followed the pair to a home on the 4000 block of 49th Street, where they were both arrested.

Police said nearby Ibarra Elementary School was placed under a shelter-in-place during the standoff.