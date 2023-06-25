Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Argument turned shooting leaves one person injured in San Diego's East Village

east village shooting
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 15:24:49-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department is investigating a shooting in San Diego’s East Village that injured one person Saturday night.

At 9:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of National Avenue after receiving reports about a shooting.

Police said a 29-year-old man was in an argument with a male suspect. The suspect took out a gun and allegedly shot the victim in the neck. The suspect then rode away on a white bicycle eastbound on 1400 Commercial Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SDPD.

The suspect is described to be between 30-40-years-old, 5’10 and 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and blue shorts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the San Diego Police Central Division Detectives or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7!