Argument turned shooting leaves one person injured in San Diego's East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department is investigating a shooting in San Diego’s East Village that injured one person Saturday night.

At 9:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of National Avenue after receiving reports about a shooting.

Police said a 29-year-old man was in an argument with a male suspect. The suspect took out a gun and allegedly shot the victim in the neck. The suspect then rode away on a white bicycle eastbound on 1400 Commercial Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SDPD.

The suspect is described to be between 30-40-years-old, 5’10 and 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and blue shorts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the San Diego Police Central Division Detectives or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

