Argument between vendors leads to stabbing near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An argument between a group of food vendors on Saturday led to one of them getting stabbed near Petco Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on 10th Avenue and K Street. Police said during the argument, one of the vendors stabbed another 31-year-old man in the back. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Yoni Yanes, 21, shortly after.

The SDPD Central Division Detectives are investigating the case. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the central division detectives or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.