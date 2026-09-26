America's Air Show kicks off at MCAS Miramar with U.S. Navy Blue Angels, military aircraft this weekend

MIRAMAR (KGTV)- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and military fighter jets are wowing crowds at MCAS Miramar this weekend as America's Air Show returns for another year — and it's free.

Friday was the first day of the event, drawing huge crowds to the base. The airshow runs all weekend, with gates opening to the public at 8 a.m. This year's show carries special meaning as the country celebrates 250 years.

Visitors explored different aircraft on the ground while kids got to learn about the equipment. For some families, it was their first time experiencing the show.

Erik and Kayla Hanson, first-time visitors, said the experience was memorable.

"Seeing most things for the first time through his eyes is always a good time, really fun," the Hansons said.

Among the thrilling performances is the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Demo, which features helicopters, jets, and ground forces with gunfire and explosions.

For Joseph Walstrom, the airshow is a rare opportunity.

"It's exciting to see the type of aircraft we have available that flies out here, I mean, you don't get to see that everyday so it's pretty cool to come out to see it," Walstrom said.

The Blue Angels are among the biggest draws of the weekend. Walstrom said their precision is part of what makes them so impressive.

"The way that they fly and how well coordinated they are, the amount of hours they put into the program, and see how well they are able to perform," Walstrom said.

For some, the excitement never gets old. Giselle Ducolome has been coming to the airshow for 20 years.

"Sometimes I cannot believe it, even though I've seen it so many times," Ducolome said.

The airshow runs all weekend and is free to attend. Gates open to the public at 8 a.m.

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