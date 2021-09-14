American flags put up to honor 9/11 stolen in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A row of American flags used to decorate and honor the fallen of 9/11 was stolen from a Scripps Ranch neighborhood.

Like many communities across America, Scripps Ranch was displaying its patriotism on 9/11.

"It was Navy was first, and Marine Corps was last, and then American flags were in the middle," said Ben Ilko, President of the Scripps Ranch Civic Association.

There were eleven American flags for 9/11 and two military flags to honor the US troops killed in the recent Kabul attacks. Thirteen flags in all waved proudly along the community's main street, Pomerado Road. But the next morning, when Ilko went to bring them in, they were already gone.

"They had to steal the flag in the middle of the night like a coward, and that bothered me and my community."

The Scripps Ranch Civic Association began putting up flags around town on certain holidays and special occasions three years ago. Ilko says it is a great way the community comes together.

"People raised money through bake sales and contributions for these flags. They're going to do it again and will not back down."

Not only were the flags taken, they were ripped off the metal flag holders. One of the flag poles was left on the side of the wall. Ilko says the incident is the exact opposite of the togetherness he hoped to feel on the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

To the person who did this, Ilko has just one simple message: Let's talk.

"If you've got an opposition, well then, let's talk about it," said Ilko.

"Let's find another medium for you to be able to have that discussion or opposition. That's part of the American way."

The Scripps Ranch Civic Association is now considering purchasing surveillance cameras for their flag displays. The stolen flags have "SRCA" written on them. The group has a donation link to their flag dedication program HERE.