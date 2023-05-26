All-female pilot squad to fly over San Diego Wave's stadium for Military Appreciation Night

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An all-female pilot squadron from Naval Base Coronado will fly over Snapdragon Stadium Friday night ahead of the San Diego Wave's game, acting as a salute to servicemembers on Military Appreciation Night.

According to the football club's press release, several players visited the base and met the U.S. Navy pilots on Thursday.

Forward Rachel Hill, midfielder Danny Colaprico and defender Christen Westphal toured an Osprey VRM50 aircraft while on the base.

"It was awesome to come into their environment and learn a lot about them... We're just so grateful for them serving our country. It's been amazing coming here," Hill said. "We spoke to the mechanics too, and they have to pay attention to every little detail."

"We got to see the cockpit — they explained the usage and their purpose. It blew my mind. It was so, so cool to explore the plane!" Westphal said. "It's like stepping into a whole different world that I feel like I can't comprehend. But knowing that I've had family that has done it... it was really cool to get a deeper understanding of their experience."

Active and retired members of the military can purchase discounted tickets for Friday night's game at this link. Plus, they'll get a free, custom military themed Wave FC patch at the game after showing their military IDs.

The club has already donated 1,000 tickets to local servicemembers.

Tonight's coin toss will feature two Wave staff military members. At halftime, the club will honor active duty military members and veterans.

The first 10,000 fans at the game will receive a special themed flag at the gate. All the merchandise stores will sell special, limited-edition T-shirts and hats.

The match against the Portland Thorns is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

