A viral rescue is fueling a push to officially recognize California lifeguards as first responders

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Since the beginning of summer, lifeguards in San Diego have responded to more than 4,000 water rescues.

Advocates say lifeguards are the first to arrive, jump into danger, and save lives — and should be officially recognized as first responders.

In San Diego, lifeguards are part of the fire-rescue department, responding as first responders to ocean emergencies, cliff rescues, and medical calls. Some retired lifeguards say that the role deserves formal recognition.

Chris Brewster, a retired San Diego lifeguard chief, said the stakes are real.

"There are a lot of instances in which lifeguards put their safety on the line and were injured in the line of duty, as well as there have been lifeguards that have died in the line of duty in California, so it's definitely a public safety and a first responder job," Brewster said.

Brewster said the designation carries meaningful legal weight.

"That legislative recognition means that there are protections in state law for first responders," Brewster said.

The push gained momentum after a teenage lifeguard's dramatic rescue of a boy caught in powerful surf in Santa Cruz went viral, drawing the attention of state lawmakers.

State Sen. Catherine Blakespear, who represents District 38 and whose daughter is a lifeguard in San Diego, is a co-author of a new state resolution urging public agencies to give lifeguards the first responder title.

"Watching that video and knowing what my daughter does, which is exactly what you see in that video, it really makes your heart stop a little bit," Blakespear said.

Blakespear said the recognition would change how lifeguards are positioned at emergency scenes.

"There's a hierarchy on the scene of an incident, and they would be at the same level," Blakespear said.

Blakespear said the next step would be the introduction of a bill that would classify the change of status by law.

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