'A little wild': Pepperdine University student from San Diego escapes Franklin Fire

MALIBU, Calif. (KGTV) — It's finals week at Pepperdine University in Malibu, but students' biggest test wasn't something they could study for.

“It was a little wild," said sophomore Deanie Woodruff, who grew up in Point Loma.

She was surprised by an unusual, unscheduled alarm clock late Monday night.

“A lot of us were asleep, and then just heard a lot of commotion outside," Woodruff explained. "So I rolled out of bed, tried to turn the light on and all of our power is off. Then you go outside and the sky is red.”

Just before 11 p.m., the Franklin Fire took form, rapidly spreading from strong Santa Ana winds. By Tuesday evening, Cal Fire reported more than 3,000 acres had been burned with 0% containment.

Cal Fire

About 700 firefighters have been attacking the fire for hours. Thousands are still without power and several evacuation orders remain place.

The flames, glowing across Malibu, crept ever so close to Pepperdine University.

Kenzi McSpadden

“Growing up in San Diego, we have our own wildfires, so you always hear about it," Woodruff said. "I had never really seen it in person, though.”

Hundreds of students on campus were told to shelter in place, with many of them funneling into the Payson Library, which is fireproof.

By then, Woodruff and about 15 of her friends had already evacuated, driving 35 miles to safety at a hotel in Oxnard.

“What all did you bring with you?” ABC 10News asked her.

“Not enough," she said. "Computer, phone, toiletries and one outfit.”

Deanie Woodruff

It's not clear how long students, like her, will have to stay away. She said no one is allowed back on campus. Upon her return, the beach volleyball player is unsure what she'll be met with.

“We're wondering if we're still gonna have courts when we get back. Our courts are kind of on the north side campus where all the fire is," she said.

Power remains out for much of the area, including the university. Anyone still on campus was asked to find a shelter location for the night.

All in-person finals have been canceled.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.