9-year-old boy struck by stray bullet, hospitalized

UNINCORPORATED EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) — A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized with a non life-threatening injury today after gunfire penetrated the wall of the apartment he was in, according to authorities.

An unidentified adult at the Parkway Club Apartments, 1225 Graves Ave in the unincorporated area of El Cajon called the San Diego County Sheriff's Office to report the shooting at 3:16 a.m., according to Sheriff's Lt. Sean Gallagher. No one else was injured. No suspects had been arrested as of Saturday morning.

A motive has not been determined and no suspect information was immediately available. More than one shot was fired into the building, Gallagher said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call detectives at the Sheriff's Lakeside Substation at 619-938-1360 or Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.

