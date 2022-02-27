Watch
9-year-old boy struck by car in Tierra Santa, San Diego Police investigating

Posted at 8:38 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 23:38:28-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A nine-year-old boy has been hospitalized after he was hit by a car in San Diego's Tierra Santa neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police department, the crash happened around 3:34 p.m. in the 10200 block of Patriot Street.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was traveling westbound in her silver Hyundai Elantra when the child ran into the street from in between 2 parked cars, from north to south before he was struck by the Elantra.

The child was taken to a local hospital with serious leg injuries. The crash is under investigation by SDPD's traffic division.

