Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

8 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with attacks during Pacific Beach protest

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 5:48 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 20:54:19-05

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Eight people are behind bars and police are looking for one more person n connection with multiple violent attacks that left more than 10 people victimized during a protest in Pacific Beach earlier this year.

The separate attacks happened on Saturday, January 9.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a group met to engage in a First Amendment-protected activity in Pacific Beach when another group showed up and attacked at least 16 people.

Police say they declared the event an unlawful assembly and investigated multiple allegations of the incident.

In conclusion of the investigations, San Diego Police served search and arrest warrants throughout Los Angeles and San Diego County.

SDPD says they recovered three firearms, ammunition, body armor, and narcotics were recovered during the operation. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE