70-year-old injured during drive-by shooting in Mountain View

SAND IEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating after a 70-year-old man was shot during a drive-by shooting in Mountain View Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 3600 block of Gilmore Street just before 8:45 p.m.

Police said the man was hit several times in his legs. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, a total of eight bullet casings were found at the scene.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

