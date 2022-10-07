Watch Now
70-year-old injured during drive-by shooting in Mountain View

KGTV
Posted at 10:31 PM, Oct 06, 2022
SAND IEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating after a 70-year-old man was shot during a drive-by shooting in Mountain View Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 3600 block of Gilmore Street just before 8:45 p.m.

Police said the man was hit several times in his legs. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, a total of eight bullet casings were found at the scene.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

