7 San Diego State fraternities placed under interim suspension, investigation underway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State University announced Wednesday it has placed seven fraternities on an interim suspension due to possible violations of the university's student organization code of conduct.

According to SDSU, the interim suspensions against the fraternities are not connected to one another. Under the interim suspension, the fraternities have to pause their organizational activities until the investigations are complete.

The university did not specify what the alleged violations were that led to the temporary suspensions.

"Given the open investigations and each organization’s right to due process, no further details are available at this time," SDSU says.

SDSU did say although the groups are under interim suspension, they have not been officially sanctioned by the university.

"Interim suspensions are put into place as part of an effort to address behavioral concerns within a recognized student organization while the concerns are investigated," SDSU says. "SDSU prioritizes the health and safety of our campus community and takes reports of alleged misconduct seriously."

The following fraternities on SDSU's campus are being investigated for possible violations of the student organization code of conduct:



Phi Kappa Psi

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Sigma Chi

Phi Delta Theta

Kappa Alpha Order

Pi Kappa Alpha

Delta Sigma Phi

SDSU says when it makes a decision, it will post a letter on its organizational policy and misconduct page.

