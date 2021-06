SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Seven drivers were arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint Saturday.

According to San Diego Police, the checkpoint was held on the 2400 block of Grand Avenue from 10 p.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say more than 1,600 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, 519 were screened, nine drivers evaluated, and seven arrested.