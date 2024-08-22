6 injured following fall from border wall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Six people were taken to the hospital after falling from the border wall while attempting to enter the U.S. illegally, according to multiple sources.

U.S. Border Patrol said agents encountered six adult Columbian nationals in need of medical assistance west of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The individuals complained of various injuries sustained during their entry, the agency said.

Agents at the scene requested emergency medical services and all individuals were taken to the hospital for further care, the agency said.

The City of San Diego later confirmed that the injuries occurred due to a fall from the border wall. The city and Border Patrol said the group included four men and two women.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.